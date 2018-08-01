205 Live Results: July 31, 2018

With Drew Gulak emerging as #1 Contender, can Cedric build momentum moving towards Summerslam tonight?

Over the weekend, it was revealed by Drake Maverick that Cedric Alexander would defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak at the biggest party of the summer, Summerslam.

Tonight, Alexander looked to build up some steam, as he faced off against one of Gulak's partners in crime, Brian Kendrick.

Kalisto vs Tony Nese

In a rematch from their bout a few weeks ago, Kalisto and Tony Nese looked to prove who was the better of the two tonight. They had a one on one bout on July 10, but it was thrown out when all of Lucha House Party was assaulted by Buddy Murphy, causing all five men to brawl until LHP was left in the ring standing high.

Before the match, it was revealed that Lince Dorado was dealing with a ruptured ligament on his thumb while Gran Metalik was in Mexico. Buddy Murphy, however, was backstage.

Nese took over the match instantly, using his power to take down the former cruiserweight champion. Nese launched Kalisto to the floor, beating him down before tossing him back inside. The Premier Athlete then tossed him back and forth between turnbuckles, before setting him up in the Tree of Woe, stomping him down.

As Kalisto slumped to the floor, Nese locked in a gutwrench. Kalisto made it back to his feet, only for Nese to knock him down with some quick feet.

Nese put him back into a hold, then slammed Kalisto down by his mask when he attempted to break free. As Nese celebrated his dominance over the luchador, Kalisto kicked Nese from the ground, separating himself from the powerhouse.

Kalisto made it to the apron, hitting Nese with a springboard crossbody, getting a two-count. Kalisto then rolled him over into a spinning kick but got caught in the basement hurricanrana, landing gut first over Nese's knee. Nese attempted a stalling suplex, but Kalisto escaped, only to be taken out by a chop block from Nese.

Nese from the apron to the second rope for a moonsault but landed awkwardly as Kalisto evaded, damaging his knee. Kalisto took this opportunity to sling him face down with a hurricanrana. The former Cruiserweight Champion started a Lucha chant, then attempted the Salida Del Sol. However, Nese countered it into a turnbuckle powerbomb. Nese's anger over Kalisto kicking out got the better of him, though. As he attempted to pick him up for a German suplex, Kalisto countered into the Salida Del Sol.

Results: Kalisto defeated Tony Nese by pinfall

After the match was over, Buddy Murphy made his way down the ramp, attempting to beat down the LHP leader. Lince Dorado made the save, though, catching him in the leg with a chop block. When Murphy tried to go after Dorado, he was met by a double superkick from Dorado and Kalisto.

