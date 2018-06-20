205 Live Results: June 19, 2018

Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali look for revenge in a Triple Threat match with Hideo Itami.

Who will emerge from the dust victorious tonight?

Two weeks ago, Hideo Itami ruined the main event of Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy. Last week, both Murphy and Ali called out Itami, with Drake Maverick making the match official for this week's edition of 205 Live.

Tom Phillips and Percy Watson lead the commentary tonight as both Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness were still in the UK for the UK Championship Tournament.

Drew Gulak w/ Brian Kendrick vs Lince Dorado w/ Lucha House Party

Gulak was looking for revenge against Dorado tonight, as footage aired of Dorado stealing a win over Gulak last week via held tights.

Lucha chants reigned down on the competitors as the match began. Gulak and Dorado began with a tie-up followed by a transition into an arm wrench by Gulak. Dorado countered into a snapmare, but Gulak was back to his feet to force the Golden Linx down.

Dorado caught Gulak with two roll-up pins, with the Submission Specialist breaking out at two. Gulak then forced the high flyer into the corner with stiff strikes to the gut. Dorado fought out, landing a springboard moonsault on Gulak. As he walked Gulak over to the corner for a top rope walk arm drag, Gulak hit the ropes, crotching the luchador.

Gulak took over from here, attempting to keep Dorado grounded. Dorado attempted to get back to his feet, but Gulak caught him with a schoolboy, with Dorado's head crashing against the apron as he tumbled to the outside. Gulak threw him back into the ring and forced him into a surfboard stretch while attempting to remove his mask. Dorado fought out of it, attempting to get to the corner, but he and Gulak collided, slamming headfirst into each other.

Dorado got to his feet first, landing a pair of dropkicks to Gulak's face, followed by a spinning heel kick. The Golden Linx made his way to the top and caught the devious Drew Gulak with a high angle flying cross body. Gulak countered the pinning attempt, then forced Dorado into the ropes, but the luchador landed a Golden Rewind.

Dorado would've picked up the win had Kendrick not draped Gulak's leg over the ropes. While Lucha House Party tried to intervene, catching the attention of the ref, Kendrick hung Dorado's arm up in the ropes, and Drew Gulak locked in the Gu-Lock for the submission victory.

Drew Gulak defeated Lince Dorado

With that win, Drew Gulak has defeated all three Lucha House Party members via submission.

Backstage, Maverick berated Hideo Itami for ruining his main event a few weeks ago. Itami informed the GM that there won't be any more issues as long as he's shown respect.