205 Live Results: Mansoor's undefeated streak on the line; Jake Atlas seeks revenge 

On 205 Live last week, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese looked to regain their dominance on the brand. They picked up a win over Bolly-Rise and laid out top 205 Live prospects August Grey and Jake Atlas to close the night.

Tonight, Jake Atlas had a prime opportunity to get revenge on one of those men. The Premier Athlete of 205 Live, Tony Nese, would face Atlas in the main event, delivering the kind of main event match that fans of the brand would have seen back in 2018.

Before that, though, two other bright stars of the cruiserweight division, Mansoor and Ashante "Thee" Adonis faced Bolly-Rise, with Chase Parker and Samir Singh pairing up this week.

Mansoor and Ashante "Thee" Adonis vs Chase Parker and Samir Singh on 205 Live

Samir Singh started things off with the only undefeated Superstar on 205 Live, Mansoor, with both men trading control in the early stages of the bout. Mansoor leaped Samir but was taken over with an arm drag. He responded with an inverted atomic drop and a dropkick, forcing Chase Parker to tag in next.

Ashante "Thee" Adonis, another standout on 205 Live, came in next. Ducking two clotheslines, he caught Parker for a fallaway slam, but Parker escaped at the last second. Bolly-Rise managed to get the upper hand when Singh and Parker sent Adonis crashing to the mat with a double suplex.

An assisted diving back elbow nearly got the win for Bolly-Rise, with Adonis barely kicking out in the nick of time. Parker trapped Adonis in a choke but was dumped to the floor just after tagging out to his partner. Singh failed to cut Adonis off from Mansoor, who came in like a house of fire. Mansoor dropped Singh with an atomic drop, following up with a clothesline.

The bulldog failed to connect as Parker held onto Singh's arm to prevent the follow-up. The Bollywood Blast connected, only for Adonis to break up the pin. A falcon arrow nearly put Singh away. Mansoor and Adonis set up for something but were broken up. Mansoor and Parker brawled to the floor while the Long Kiss Goodnight put Samir Singh to sleep.

Results: Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Mansoor defeated Samir Singh and Chase Parker via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+