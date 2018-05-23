205 Live Results - May 22, 2018

In an episode that didn't showcase the Champion, 205 Live still delivered on action.

In a one-off week for 205 Live, the action was still fast paced

205 Live began with a video package hyping up Hideo Itami's talent and recapping the breakup between Akira Tozawa and himself.

Drew Gulak vs Gran Metalik

The first match of the night pitted the Submission Specialist Drew Gulak, against Lucha House Party's Gran Metalik.

Gulak made his way to the ring first, with a video playing of him saying that he'll ground the high flying Lucha House Party one-by-one. Lucha House Party came out next waving their noisemakers around, to the disgust of Drew Gulak.

However, before the match began, Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher interrupted to join the announce team. Kendrick passed out drawings of LHP to Percy Watson, Vic Joseph, and Nigel McGuinness.

Metalik had the advantage in the match early on, overpowering Gulak before using his speed to force Gulak outside. Metalik went for a dive, but Gulak ran into the ring, forcing Metalik to save himself.

Gulak tried to stop Metalik from re-entering the ring but was met with a kick to the head followed by a springboard dropkick. However, as he tried to make his way to the top rope, Gulak stopped him and put him in the Tree of Woe, stomping him repeatedly before throwing him outside to the announcer's side.

Metalik got back into the ring at a five-count and was met by a unique submission from Drew Gulak. Vic Joseph congratulated Jack Gallagher for getting into the UK Championship Tournament. As Metalik tried to work his way back to his feet, Gallagher and Kendrick insulted the Luchadors' masks.

Metalik finally broke out, bouncing around the ring and knocking Gulak down repeatedly with dropkicks. Metalik caught Gulak with a stiff open palm slap across the jaw. Gulak went to tackle Metalik off the apron, but the LHP member dodged and hit the Cruiserweight Crusader with a springboard moonsault.

Metalik threw Gulak inside and hit a springboard body splash for a two-count. Gulak and Metalik then came to blows, with Gulak ending the trade with a discus lariat, garnering a two-count. Gulak ran into Metalik's corner, who dodged and landed a superkick before catching Gulak with a tightrope walking coast to coast dropkick.

Metalik went for the Metalik Driver, but Gulak countered. The two traded pinfalls, with both men nearly stealing the win. Metalik knocked Gulak down and went for a springboard moonsault, only for Gulak to put his feet up before locking in the Gu-Lock for the submission victory.

Result: Dre Gulak defeated Gran Metalik

Percy Watson noted that Gulak has defeated two-thirds of Lucha House Party at this point, as he defeated Kalisto earlier in the year. Gallagher and Kendrick gave Gulak a standing ovation.