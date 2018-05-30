205 Live Results: May 29th, 2018

Will the Juggernaut of 205 end the Age of Alexander?

Bushboy65 TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 09:36 IST 916 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Can Cedric Alexander overcome the Juggernaut of 205 Live?

Tonight's show began with a video package of the Buddy Murphy-Cedric Alexander feud. The video enforced the work ethic of 205 Live's Best Kept Secret.

Vic Joseph reminded the WWE Universe that the Cruiserweight Championship hasn't been defended on 205 Live since October 2017. Both men were shown backstage preparing for their fight tonight.

The Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher vs Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Lince Dorado

Gallagher and Kendrick sauntered to the ring as it was revealed that Drew Gulak was on commentary again. Lucha House Party came out next sporting LHP shirts. A video is shown of LHP saying that they're the top team in 205 Live.

Drew Gulak handed the announce team pamphlets while Kendrick and Lince Dorado began the match. Dorado was knocked down almost immediately by a shoulder tackle from Kendrick. Dorado fought back with a series of kicks and a hurricanrana, before tagging in Kalisto for some tandem offense.

Kalisto tags Dorado back in as he attempted to keep the pressure on the former champion. However Kendrick tagged Gallagher, and the English Brawler caught Dorado with a cheap shot, keeping Dorado grounded with his brawling style.

Dorado escaped, though, and Kalisto's high-speed offense forced Gallagher on the defense, forcing him to sneak a tag into Kendrick, who assaulted Kalisto from behind.

Kendrick put Kalisto in a camel clutch while elbowing his face before throwing him into the corner to tag in his partner. Gallagher's dirty elbows and uppercuts kept Kalisto on the ground. Kalisto attempted to fight back to his feet, only to be thrown face first onto the ground. Gallagher tagged in Kendrick before hanging him up in the ropes, followed by a kick to the face from Kendrick.

Kendrick held Kalisto down in the middle of the ring with various submission holds, forcing the high flyer on his back. The Lucha Dragon broke away, tagging in Dorado, who hit a high angle crossbody off the top rope before knocking Gallagher off the apron. Dorado hit Kendrick with a hurricanrana from the second rope, followed by a Golden Rewind, forcing him to the outside. Gallagher attempted to catch Dorado with a cheap shot, but Dorado avoided, diving out and taking Kendrick down.

However, at this point, Gulak said he had enough, knocking Dorado off the top of the turnbuckle, allowing Kendrick to lock in the Captain's Hook for the win.

Results: Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher defeated Lince Dorado and Kalisto