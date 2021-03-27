205 Live Results: New blood star on the rise; OGs back on track

205 Live may finally be on the verge of a new era. With NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin making his way stateside to confront Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, we're heading towards a unification match. Devlin's return could hopefully lead to some new blood working on the Purple Brand.

Nobody on 205 Live or throughout the cruiserweight division has been able to defeat Escobar as of yet. Should Devlin win, it could free up a lot of fresh match-ups in the division.

We've got a few weeks before that though. We kicked things off tonight with the 205 Live OGs facing off with one of the legit tag teams on the brand, The Bollywood Boyz.

Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs The Bollywood Boyz on 205 Live

Tony Nese and Samir Singh kicked off this opener, with Samir getting a series of near falls over the former Cruiserweight Champion Nese. The Bollywood Boyz hit a double hip toss and double elbow drop combination for a two-count.

Ariya Daivari distracted Samir, allowing Nese to blast his head from behind with an elbow. The 205 Live OGs took over, battering Samir in their corner. Samir was left tied up in the ropes, allowing Daivari to batter him with a series of punches.

Nese and Daivari kept Samir away from his brother, and a nasty spinning back kick to a seated Samir nearly knocked his head off. Daivari moved in but was dropped by Samir, allowing Sunil to get in the match-up. Nese tagged in as well but was taken out with a diving elbow drop. An inverted atomic drop and rolling heel kick rocked the Premier Athlete of 205 Live for a two-count.

Samir came back into the match-up but was taken out by the 205 Live OGs with a powerslam and Persian Lion Splash. Sunil broke up the pin just in time. Sunil's diving elbow drop would've put Daivari away had Nese not made the save.

In the end, the Hammerlock Lariat from Daivari was enough to put Sunil Singh away.

Results: Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese defeated the Singh Brothers via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

