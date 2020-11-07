205 Live is close to its 205th episode, and that means that we'll get a special announcement regarding the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tonight. Six of the Purple Brand's top stars battled on tonight, looking to build momentum towards, hopefully, some kind of shot at Santos Escobar.

The main event featured August Grey and Curt Stallion, who took on 205 Live OGs Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese. The latter have been making the Land of the Cruiserweights a bit tough for the newcomers, and Stallion and Grey hoped to shut them up once and for all tonight.

We kicked tonight's show off with a showdown between two of Brian Kendrick's disciples. Kendrick has been working with both Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Mansoor in recent months, and has been a mentor to them as of late. He's even gone so far as to turn Adonis' attitude around, though Mansoor wasn't too sure about it.

Ashante "Thee" Adonis vs Mansoor on 205 Live

Ashante "Thee" Adonis tried to shake the hand of Mansoor, but the undefeated 205 Live star didn't believe his new attitude. A hip toss dropped Mansoor, and Adonis got fired up as he tried to earn the respect of his opponent.

Both these Superstars, currently being mentored by 205 Live Original Brian Kendrick, flat out didn't like one another. Adonis planted Mansoor with a flapjack facebuster, following up with a springboard crossbody.

Mansoor knocked Adonis off the top, following that with a dropkick through the bottom rope. He was uncharacteristically aggressive tonight, for some reason. Mansoor was nearly taken out with a front facelock, but Adonis managed to fight back.

Back to his feet, Adonis launched Mansoor up and rocked him with a clothesline that nearly decapitated his opponent. Off the top, he hit a high-angle crossbody. Mansoor countered the pinfall, hoping to keep that 205 Live streak alive.

Mansoor went for Kendrick's Sliced Bread No. 2, but Adonis shook it OFF. Still, Mansoor was able to hit the electric chair death valley driver for the win.

Results: Mansoor defeated Ashante "Thee" Adonis via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: A-

After the match, Mansoor offered his hand. Adonis accepted it, and they left with a new healthy respect for one another.

We saw some footage from earlier in the day where August Gray, formerly Anthony Green and Curt Stallion revealed that they'd be taking on 205 Live Originals Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese in the main event. That match was next.

Gray recently started a feud with NXT's Timothy Thatcher. A win tonight over two veterans could do a lot for his WWE career heading into a rivalry with one of the most aggressive stretchers in the company.