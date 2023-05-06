21-year-old WWE Superstar should join The Bloodline to finally set up storyline that will lead to Roman Reigns' demise

Roman Reigns returns to WWE TV next week on SmackDown and he may be returning to only half of his family. Solo Sikoa has made it clear that he has a mission from his Tribal Chief and if The Usos are not able to pull their weight at Backlash, he has no problem shutting them down.

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman could be the only remaining members of The Bloodline when Reigns returns. The Tribal Chief may need to recruit more members to his faction soon. One family member who has been overlooked for several months is The Rock's daughter Ava Raine.

Ava wasn't promoted as part of the WWE Draft, but why would she be? Roman Reigns was able to push for Solo Sikoa to be given special treatment and called him up to the main roster ahead of his time for backup at Clash at the Castle.

Raine could become a huge part of the upcoming storyline with Roman Reigns especially if she is able to convince her father to make his return.

Will Roman Reigns vs The Rock ever become a reality?

Reigns is not the best person when it comes to the way he treats his family and if Ava is recruited by The Tribal Chief and is another star who is mistreated by the Undisputed WWE Champion then The Rock might have something to say about it.

The Rock left a message ahead of WrestleMania night two where he talked about returning to speak to The Bloodline and there is a hope that one day he will. With WrestleMania 40 coming up next year, several stars expected to return to be part of the show, it's easy to imagine that The Rock will be one of them.

