22 Rare photos of Brock Lesnar every WWE fan needs to see

A look rarer photos from Brock Lesnar's career and early life.

Brock Lesnar is a multiple-time WWE world champion and a former Royal Rumble winner.

Brock Lesnar in high school alongside Lesnar backstage with The Undertaker

Brock Lesnar is one the best to have stepped inside the squared circle as well as one of the most fearsome. The man has won multiple world titles in the WWE and also successfully transitioned to MMA where he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

We take a deep dive on Brock Lesnar today, taking a look at some rarer photos of Brock Lesnar throughout his life and career.

#22 Hyping up The Deadman

Before the 1 in 21-1

We start off with an iconic moment backstage. We see Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker in the photo, right before their match at WrestleMania 30 where ‘The Beast’ broke The Undertaker’s legendary streak.

In the photo, we see Lesnar hying up The Undertaker in Gorilla Position right before they were about to go out. In a later interview, Jim Ross said that even Brock Lesnar was hesitant about breaking The Deadman’s streak and asked to lose the match, but Vince McMahon’s mind had been made up.

#21 Brock Lesnar with Nicole McClain

Brock Lesnar with Nicole McClain

We move on to this rare photo of Brock Lesnar and his ex-fiancee Nicole McClain. Lesnar and McClain were engaged to be married at one point and have two children together - Luke Lesnar and Mya Lynn Lesnar. McClain is an american television and deer hunting personality.

#20 The Beast and the puppy

The Beast Incarnate

‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar is one of the most feared combat athletes on the planet. In this photo, we see different side of Lesnar as he chills will a puppy backstage. The photo was taken soon after Lesnar announced his MMA return for UFC 200. He was backstage at ESPN when this photo was taken. We also have a video of Lesnar playing with the puppy.

#19 Biker Brock

Brock Lesnar

This photo was taken very early in Brock Lesnar’s WWE career. This promotional photo of Lesnar sees him posing on a bike ala something expected of Biker Taker. Would Biker Brock have been an interesting character if we’d seen something like that in WWE at one point? Yeah, probably.

