22-time WWE champion to be denied a spot in the Royal Rumble by Nick Aldis & Adam Pearce? Possibility explored

WWE is heading toward Royal Rumble 2025, which is just a few days away. Several stars have already announced their participation in the traditional Rumble match, including Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and more. However, amid all this, there is a possibility that fans could witness a major twist on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

This twist could unfold if 22-time WWE champion Kofi Kingston is denied a spot in the Rumble. Currently, Kingston and Xavier Woods are on a villainous tide, which has led to them receiving pure hatred from the fans. Not only that but during WWE RAW Netflix this week, Woods' real-life family also turned against him and seemed happy to see him lose.

The New Day is also disliked backstage and has been kicked-out of locker rooms due to their behavior toward Big E. Given all this, it's possible that on the upcoming show, Kofi could appear on the blue brand and approach Nick Aldis to secure his entry into the Men's Rumble match. However, the SmackDown General Manager might refuse his request.

Aldis could explain that due to The New Day being universally disliked, both he and Adam Pearce were forced to make the decision of barring them from entering the Rumble. An angle like this could amplify the current storyline surrounding The New Day and further emphasize the perception that they are being shunned for their actions against their own friend. In the past, Kofi has provided multiple memorable moments whenever he entered the over-the-top-rope battle. However, this time, he might be left out of the traditional match due to his ongoing storyline.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen what will unfold in the upcoming episode of SmackDown, which will be the final show before Royal Rumble 2025.

The New Day might face major trouble post-WWE Royal Rumble 2025

On The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41, fans could witness many surprises and unexpected twists that shape the story for The Showcase of the Immortals. However, The New Day could find themselves in major trouble after Royal Rumble 2025 if Big E returns and confronts his former friends with backups by his side.

This confrontation could be set up as a way for Big E to seek vengeance against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for their betrayal and poor treatment of the former World Champion. This could further lead to a massive storyline culminating in a WrestleMania match involving The New Day members.

In case Big E is not medically cleared to compete, he could still accompany someone who would fight on his behalf against Kingston and Woods.

