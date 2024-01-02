22-year-old WWE NXT Superstar to join The Rock against Roman Reigns? Potential Anoa'i family showdown explored

WWE shocked the world on Monday Night RAW. The special Day 1 edition of the red show saw several world title matches and other notable bouts. Still, nothing could compare to the epic return that took place on the program.

Triple H teased a former WWE Champion would return, which was accurate when The Rock appeared. He attacked Jinder Mahal and teased a dream match against Roman Reigns.

It isn't currently clear when the potential bout may take place. The Rock will have his hands full as he tries to battle Reigns and The Bloodline. Paul Heyman, a mastermind, could be particularly troublesome for The Great One. Thankfully, the Hollywood megastar could have a backup plan in the form of Ava.

For those unaware, Ava is an NXT Superstar. The 22-year-old first joined the brand as a member of The Schism, a faction once led by Joe Gacy. After the group disbanded, she has been portraying an authority figure, working under Shawn Michaels.

Ava happens to be the daughter of The Rock, making her related to Roman Reigns, too. If she helps her father, perhaps by fighting off Paul Heyman, the ongoing turmoil within the Anoa'i family could continue.

WWE's Jey Uso could potentially align with The Rock, too

Of course, The Rock won't just have to worry about Paul Heyman getting involved in the feud. Roman Reigns also has two family members watching his back in the form of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The numbers advantage certainly won't be in The Great One's favor.

Thankfully, The People's Champion could have a backup with a different family member supporting him. There's a strong chance that Main Event Jey Uso would stand by the former WWE Champion and aid him against his family.

Jey is a tremendously popular star on WWE Monday Night RAW. Before joining the brand, he was a member of The Bloodline. The multi-time champion even attempted to dethrone The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2023.

Main Event Jey's entire family was seemingly toxic towards him, leading to the former quitting the blue brand.

Despite leaving The Bloodline, Jey and Jimmy have had a few run-ins. The two will need to settle their differences inside the ring at some point. What better opportunity for them to do exactly that than by joining Roman Reigns and The Rock, respectively?

Jey Uso, Ava, and The Rock could thwart Jimmy Uso, Reigns, and Heyman. The only question mark left is Solo Sikoa.

