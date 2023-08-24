22-year-old WWE Superstar should be the final member of Bobby Lashley's new stable on SmackDown

Bobby Lashley surprised the WWE Universe when he approached Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The All Mighty's new alliance has intrigued fans, as his last outing with a group was one of the hottest acts during the Pandemic Era.

Unfortunately, The Hurt Business didn't last long under the old regime after Bobby Lashley became the WWE Champion. Later, MVP left The All Mighty after WrestleMania 38 and aligned with 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos and feuded with him for months to come on Monday Night RAW.

It's too early to say that The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley will be able to recreate the magic and charm that was brought by The Hurt Business. However, it looks like the stable is not complete yet, and a final member will be introduced sooner rather than later.

There are several names who have been pitched to join the trio. According to a recent report, WWE will be looking to add a young member to the stable, and the final member of Bobby Lashley's new group on SmackDown should be NXT's Oba Femi.

Why should Oba Femi be the final member of Bobby Lashley's group on WWE SmackDown?

Last year, Oba Femi made his debut for the company and worked on the developmental brand. He was heavily featured on NXT's Level Up and initially worked in tag team matches. Earlier this year, he was moved to NXT after WrestleMania 39.

He made his NXT debut against Oro Mensha in a squash match and dominated his opponent. However, Femi hasn't competed on weekly television in months. A previous report stated that WWE is planning a push for a young star from the developmental brand, and it should possibly be Oba Femi.

The NXT star would be a perfect fit for Lashley's new stable, as he would get the opportunity to work on the main roster alongside experienced superstars. In the past, WWE has introduced new stars through factions who went on to become major players in the company.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits would need an element of surprise in their new faction, and Oba Femi should be the perfect fit alongside the trio on Friday Night SmackDown instead of a previously known star from RAW or SmackDown such as Omos or Odyssey Jones.

