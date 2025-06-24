23-year-old star to immediately become a WWE champion after Night of Champions? Possibility explored

WWE Night of Champions is less than five days away. The match card of the Saudi Arabia premium live event is stacked with both title and non-title matches. Interestingly, after this week’s episode of RAW, there is a chance that Roxanne Perez could pick up her first main roster championship without even fighting for it.

The Prodigy has been trying to earn herself a permanent spot in The Judgment Day. However, the women in the faction, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, don’t trust her, especially since Finn Balor tried to add her to the heel crew behind Morgan’s back. This week on the red-branded show, however, Roxanne Perez got the approval of Raquel Rodriguez.

Notably, Big Mami Cool had called out Rhea Ripley to the ring for costing her a spot in the WWE Queen of the Ring semifinals. Mami responded to the call, and a brawl erupted between the two wrestlers. Just when Mami was about to Riptide Rodriguez through a table, Roxy saved her.

She paid the price of her impromptu rescue attempt, as Ripley slammed Perez into the turnbuckle. However, this gave Raquel Rodriguez enough time to recover and put The Eradicator through the table with a Tejana Bomb. Following this, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion acknowledged Roxanne Perez’s help for the first time and even hugged her.

After this double team attack, Rhea Ripley went to Adam Pearce and demanded a fight against Rodriguez. The WWE RAW General Manager has now put Mami and Big Mami Cool in a Street Fight Match at Night of Champions.

Since this stipulation doesn’t have any disqualification, The Prodigy could aid Rodriguez in Saudi Arabia as well, and allow her to beat Ripley. With this, Roxy could win the trust of the 34-year-old and could become an official member of The Judgment Day after June 28, 2025.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are already considering if the existing WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will vacate the title. But if Roxanne Perez wins the trust of Big Mami Cool, the doubles gold could remain in the heel faction. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation.

Finn Balor could gather more influence in The Judgment Day in the upcoming weeks of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Finn Balor was seen in a backstage promo at the Judgment Day Clubhouse this week. With Liv Morgan on an injury hiatus, The Prince was calling the shots and giving a pep talk to the members of the crew. Moreover, he was the one who instigated Raquel Rodriguez to go out and take care of Rhea Ripley.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will face The New Day on next week’s episode of WWE RAW for the World Tag Team Championship as well. He also gave some moral support to Dominik Mysterio for being ruled out of Night of Champions owing to injury. Thus, the former Universal Champion is pretty much running the show. Moreover, he is also trying to push Dirty Dom toward Roxanne Perez.

With this, the former Demon King is trying to slowly build trust with all members of The Judgment Day in the absence of Liv Morgan. Moreover, he is also preparing The Prodigy to distance Rodriguez and Dom from The Miracle Kid when she returns. With this, he will eventually be able to assume leadership in the heel crew.

Moreover, he will also be in a better position to backstab Dominik Mysterio one day and make him drop the Intercontinental Championship, just the way he made Damian Priest drop the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for the former WWE Universal Champion.

