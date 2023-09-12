24-year-old expects WWE main roster call-up by WrestleMania 40

Several WWE NXT Superstars have received call-ups to RAW and SmackDown in recent months, including Grayson Waller, JD McDonagh, and Zoey Stark. Current NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is hoping to join that list of names by the time of WrestleMania 40.

Stratton has emerged as one of WWE's brightest future stars over the last year. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Becky Lynch in the biggest match of her career so far.

Ahead of the much-anticipated bout, Stratton spoke on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast about her main roster aspirations:

"I have gotten a little taste of what it's like to be on RAW. I really would love to get called up as soon as possible, but I do know I have some stuff to work on. But I feel like at the latest I wanna be in NXT, I would say around WrestleMania time is I feel like my calling, but we shall see. Whenever the time is right. I believe timing is everything and everything happens for a reason, so whenever it happens it's meant to happen." [2:31 – 3:05]

WrestleMania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6-7, 2024.

What did Tiffany Stratton say to Becky Lynch on WWE RAW?

On the September 11 episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton signed a contract backstage to make their upcoming NXT Women's Championship match official.

Lynch vowed to make Stratton famous, prompting the NXT star to bite back:

"Sweetheart, I don't need you to make me famous. I've been doing just fine on my own. But you wanna stick your head in my business? Okay, I have no problem beating you and making my name at your expense, and that name is Tiffany Stratton, the greatest NXT Women's Champion of all time."

Stratton has held the NXT Women's Championship since beating Lyra Valkyria for the vacant title at NXT Battleground on May 28. Lynch never captured the gold during her NXT run between 2013 and 2015.

