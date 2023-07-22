24-year-old star has Charlotte Flair on her radar? Clues you might have missed on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair is a generational talent born especially for this business. Over the last decade, she has built a legacy that only a very few can think of. The Queen has broken barriers and created moments and achievements that will last forever. In this process, She has a place in every upcoming pro wrestler's Mount Rushmore.

One such superstar who has Charlotte Flair on her list is WWE NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Straton. In an interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, the 24-year-old champ mentioned her desire to face Charlotte Flair in the ring. The Champ believes Flair and herself would have great in-ring chemistry.

"There are some women on the main roster, you know, I want to wrestle the best woman in the world. I think Charlotte Flair is on that level. She's the best to ever do it, in my opinion, and I feel like in a lot of other people's opinions. I would love to have a match with her. I think we'd have great in-ring chemistry. I think it would be a banger match and a must-see." [From 08:35 to 09:00]

Check out the entire interview below:

A few hours ago, Stratton was on SmackDown when Flair defeated IYO SKY in singles action. The NXT Women's Champion also wrestled when SD wasn't live on air. Charlotte Flair is currently in the running for Auska's WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Going back to NXT for the Women's Championship is something The Queen would be open to.

Three years ago, Flair defeated Ripley at WrestleMania 36 to become the NXT Women's Champion. With Stratton showing up on SmackDown, the seed could be sown for a perfect rivalry in the future.

Charlotte Flair has maintained a streak of her own

We all know the essence and legacy of a streak in the wrestling business. Be it Golddberg's 183 wins or the legendary WrestleMania streak of The Undertaker, it becomes a part of history and a person's legacy. Many may not know that one such streak is held by Flair.

The former women's Champion won her first SummerSlam match in 2016, defeating Team Bella and Team B.A.D, along with Paige and Becky Lynch. In 2018, she defeated Becky Lynch and Carmella at SummerSlam. In 2019, she kicked it a notch higher by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and in 2021, she defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a Championship match.

Flair can make it 6-0 at SummerSlam if she manages to defeat Auska and Bianca Belair. If this happens, she will have one more victory than WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior at the event.

