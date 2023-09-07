24-year-old WWE Superstar should be the one to finally dethrone Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley's reign of terror has only been a few months old on WWE RAW alongside The Judgment Day. However, she has steamrolled through competition on Monday Nights and the developmental brand over the past few months with the help of Dominik Mysterio.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley gave a performance of a lifetime alongside Liv Morgan during the Women's Royal Rumble match. After winning the match at the event, she went on to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 Night One and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, her reign has become stale after she started taking the easy way out during marquee matches with the help of Dom Dom. Moreover, there are no credible challengers left on the brand for Rhea Ripley to face and defend her title, as she has squashed most of the stars on Monday Night RAW.

The only credible star that can go toe-to-toe against Mami is Becky Lynch. However, she is in a feud with Tiffany Stratton on the developmental brand for the NXT Women's title. It would be for the best if Stratton drops the title to The Man and ends up on the main roster to finally challenge and dethrone Rhea Ripley.

Why should Tiffany Stratton dethrone Rhea Ripley on WWE's main roster?

In 2021, Tiffany Stratton started her career with WWE, and she began to perform on the developmental brand. After a short hiatus, she returned to the brand and rose to stardom. She ended up winning the vacant NXT Women's Championship after Indi Hartwell left the brand.

Stratton has quickly risen to the top and became one of the main attractions of the developmental brand. Lately, she's been appearing on premium live events and weekly shows in order to build her feud and match against Becky Lynch for the NXT Championship.

It's unclear whether Lynch will end up winning the one championship that she's yet to win in WWE after working in the company for nearly a decade. However, the management can do the unthinkable by putting the title on The Man and strapping the rocket behind Stratton for a run on the main roster.

The rising star should get a massive push on WWE's main roster when she arrives, as she should possibly be the one to finally dethrone Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion. Stratton's power and speed could be the key to defeating Mami, and it should happen at either WWE Survivor Series 2023 or WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany Stratton? Sound off in the comment section below.

