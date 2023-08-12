Earlier this week, it was revealed that WWE Superstar Sonya Deville tore her ACL with her seemingly set to be out of action for at least six months. Recently Deville won the Women's Tag Team Championships with Chelsea Green.

While it seems that the logical thing to do would be to vacate the belts, Chelsea is not ready to give up the titles. Recently the Canadian star asked for anyone to audition to become her tag team partner, with the hashtag #ChelseasGotTalent trending on social media.

(Watch Chelsea's call to find a new teammate)

With the company not officially taking the belts off of Green and Deville just yet, we are looking at five stars who auditioned to become Chelsea's new tag team partner.

#5. WWE's 54-time 24/7 Champion

A trait that Chelsea Green has in spades is her comedic timing. If her reign with the belts is to continue, teaming with R Truth would undoubtedly provide some entertaining segments for the fans.

Having been part of the wrestling business for over 20 years as well as being a huge fan favorite, R Truth working with Chelsea Green could definitely elevate her stock.

During his WWE career, the Truth has worked with former women's champions Carmella and Eve Torres, with both stars finding new parts of their persona by working with him.

#4. A husband and wife pairing?

One person that fans definitely want Green to work with in World Wrestling Entertainment is her real-life husband, Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder).

The two had worked together on the independent wrestling scene before she made her return to the company this year, the couple even competed in various intergender tag team matches.

During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm Matt Cardona was asked he felt about his wife returning to the company earlier this year.

"I’m super proud of Chelsea Green, super happy for her to go back to WWE. She needs to go back. I mean, she didn’t even have a cup of coffee there. She had the Keurig pot, didn’t even press ‘brew’, you know what I’m saying? She didn’t have a taste. She has to go now and she’s a superstar and now the whole world’s gonna know." (H/T Post Wrestling)

#3. Chelsea and her new partner can have a nice day!

A performer who has always looked to champion the company's women's roster over the years is the Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Following Sonya Deville's unfortunate injury this week, the former WWE Champion took to social media as he wished for her to have a speedy recovery as well as throwing his name in the hat to be Green's new teammate.

"Man, this one hurts… I am a huge fan of @sonyadevillewwe’s tag team with @chelseaagreen and they were just getting started on what would have been an incredible run as @wwe (women's) tag team champions. More than that, Sonya is a great person and wrestler, and truly deserves the best. I hate seeing anyone get dealt such a rough hand, especially when they are doing so well — but I know she’ll be back and better than ever soon," posted Foley.

Despite his wanting to see the two women reunite, Mick Foley has also thrown his name into the proverbial hat as he posted his audition video to become Chelsea's tag partner.

#2. The Chinless wonder

James Ellsworth has auditioned for #ChelseasGotTalent

In 2016, a jobber who was seemingly set to make a one-off appearance on TV in a match against Braun Strowman caught the eyes of the fans. James Ellsworth would then go on to have a memorable and entertaining stint in the company.

During his run in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ellsworth showed that he has the creative chops to work with the women's division, with his partnership with Carmella moving all the way up to the top of the card.

Ellsworth also helped Carmella retain the SmackDown Women's Championship against Asuka at Money In The Bank in 2018. Teaming with Green, Ellsworth would no doubt be wanting to put Chelsea first.

#1. Help from backstage

One member of WWE's backstage crew that is incredibly popular with the fanbase today is Cathy Kelley. With a warm personality and professional interview technique, Kelley always gets a great response from the superstars.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old posted her audition tape to become Chelsea's new teammate. While she may not be able to wrestle in the ring, Kelley said that Green would be able to borrow any of her clothes if they were to join forces.

Who would you like to see become Chelsea Green's new tag team partner? Let us know in the comments section below.

