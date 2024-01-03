24-year wrestling veteran to win his first title in 6681 days following recent WWE return? Exploring the possibility

A 24-year wrestling veteran may win his first WWE title in nearly 19 years, or 6681 days. The person in question is none other than Carlito.

The former United States Champion made a surprise appearance at NXT: New Year’s Evil tonight. Carlito replaced Dragon Lee in LWO’s six-man tag team match against No Quarter Catch Crew. The babyfaces defeated the heels after some back-and-forth action.

It is possible Carlito could go after a singles title on NXT following his big win tonight. The 24-year veteran last held a singles WWE title at Unforgiven 2005. He dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Ric Flair at the September 18 pay-per-view event.

For those wondering, 6681 is the number of days between tonight and Unforgiven 2005. It should be noted that Carlito had a 90-day run with the Intercontinental Title.

The 44-year-old star can potentially challenge for a singles title at a future NXT event, with fellow LWO members Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde possibly going after the brand’s tag team titles.

It is worth mentioning that Cruz and Wilde are pulling double duty these days. The duo works NXT on Tuesdays and SmackDown on Fridays. What Shawn Michaels has next in store for LWO on his show remains to be seen.

When is WWE’s next Premium Live Event?

WWE will present the 2024 Royal Rumble from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27. The promotion has only confirmed four matches for the upcoming Premium Live Event thus far.

Check out the match card below:

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Roman Reigns vs. triple threat winner – Undisputed Universal Title match

Logan Paul vs. United States Title Tournament winner – United States Championship match

Sportskeeda will have the updated card as soon as it is made official.