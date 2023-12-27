25-year-old breakout WWE star could join Santos Escobar in a bid to take down the LWO: Analyzing clues hidden in plain sight

WWE NXT aired last night on the USA Network. In a backstage segment, Dragon Lee was joined by the Latino World Order's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. It was revealed that the trio will fight three members of Drew Gulak's No Quarter Catch Crew at NXT New Year's Evil.

Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice interrupted the segment featuring the three athletic stars. This served as a reunion of sorts, with Lopez, Cruz, and Wilde happily greeting each other as former members of Legado del Fantasma.

While Elektra was happy to see the talented WWE SmackDown stars, Lola Vice, not so much. She seemed disinterested at best but potentially even annoyed. This could be paid off later with the 25-year-old performer being recruited by Santos Escobar.

Escobar is a former member of the Latino World Order. He has recently left the faction to form a group of his own. The Emperor of Lucha Libre recently recruited Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. Santos now despises the Latino World Order, having had issues with both WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Carlito.

If Escobar can capitalize on Lola's disgust towards the group, she could be the difference maker required to take out the LWO's Zelina Vega. If nothing else, Santos will need a female star to at least even the odds. If Vice dislikes the stable as much as she indicated, it could be the perfect union.

Santos Escobar has already injured two WWE legends

As noted, Santos Escobar was previously a member of the Latino World Order. When the faction was reformed in 2023, he was a founding member alongside Rey Mysterio. Unfortunately, the addition of Carlito to the group led to bitterness and animosity, which led to Santos turning heel.

Escobar cemented his status as a villain in WWE by brutally and viciously assaulting Rey Mysterio. He took out Rey's leg on Friday Night SmackDown. The Hall of Famer has since had surgery, and he is currently recovering from the injury.

The Emperor of Lucha Libre didn't stop there, however. Prior to Survivor Series WarGames, Santos jumped Carlito in the arena and injured his arm. He then proceeded to further damage the former United States Champion's arm in a backstage assault.

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro would be wise to avoid Santos, especially now that the WWE star has joined forces with Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. Together, the trio may truly be unstoppable.