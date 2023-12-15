25-year veteran to make his return to confront Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns finally makes his return to WWE television for the first time since his win over LA Knight back at Crown Jewel.

Reigns has a growing number of enemies on SmackDown, and whilst many fans believe that Randy Orton will have a lot to say to The Tribal Chief tonight, he may be forced to get in line.

Back in September, AJ Styles was attacked by The Bloodline to prevent him from being able to team up with John Cena and was then replaced by LA Knight. He has been absent from WWE ever since and it's unclear when he will make his return.

Styles has The O.C. as backup, but he also has Knight and Orton who are at odds with The Bloodline if he needs support.

Styles' WWE future has seemed uncertain in recent weeks, as he is yet to return despite Randy Orton's comeback. There had been reports that The Phenomenal One was expected to return to SmackDown several weeks ago, but the plans have seemingly been scrapped.

Styles has a legitimate issue with Roman Reigns, given that The Tribal Chief's orders were the reason he was sidelined, this could alone be enough of a reason to push for a title match.

Will AJ Styles return on WWE SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns may have been missing from SmackDown for several weeks, but The Bloodline has been present and has been acting on his orders. This has led to several issues with some of the company's biggest stars.

As noted, Randy Orton and AJ Styles were both sidelined because of The Bloodline and could have reason to ruin his return to the brand today. While there are rumors that Orton will be the man to face Reigns at The Royal Rumble, it could be argued that Styles also deserves a shot.

