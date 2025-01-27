25-year veteran to ruin Roman Reigns' announcement on WWE RAW tonight? Chances explored

There are lots of speculations heading into tonight's WWE RAW, especially about Roman Reigns. The Reigning, Defending, Undisputed Tribal Chief is rumored to make an appearance tonight. The rumor is based on a video that was shared by the Stamford-based promotion on social media earlier this month. He is expected to make some sort of an announcement. But could it all be ruined by a 25-year pro wrestling veteran?

The answer to this question is quite possibly "Yes!" If Roman Reigns does make his presence felt tonight, Kevin Owens, who is in his 25th year as an in-ring competitor, may come out and interrupt him. The two are bound to cross paths in the future, especially considering KO's recent interaction with OG Bloodline member Sami Zayn. Add to that the fact that The Prizefighter has made a habit of interrupting people over the last few weeks, and it is certainly something to watch out for.

Trending

The rumors surrounding Roman Reigns' potential appearance tonight stem from an Instagram reel shared by WWE on January 7. On RAW's season premiere on Netflix, Paul Heyman was seen asking Reigns about the ideal date to book the 39-year-old's Tribal Chief acknowledgment ceremony. In response, the OTC instructed The Wiseman to book January 27, before closing the door of a room that had WWE 2K25's logo.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Taking this into consideration, the announcement will likely have more to do with the upcoming edition of the game. That being said, one can never say never with WWE, and there still is a chance we may see Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens clash. However, this is speculative at this point.

Roman Reigns recently had Paul Heyman announce his participation in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble

If Roman Reigns makes his presence felt tonight, he may have a thing or two to say about the Royal Rumble. Now that he has the Ula Fala back, the 39-year-old can focus on getting back to the top, and as was recently revealed, he plans on doing that by winning the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. After all, he still has Cody Rhodes in his sights.

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Paul Heyman came out and requested Cody Rhodes' presence. The Wiseman had a message to deliver, and he did so, informing The American Nightmare that the OTC planned on entering and winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Expand Tweet

All eyes will be on the Men's Royal Rumble Match heading into February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium. It will be interesting to see if the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wins the gimmick match for the second time in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback