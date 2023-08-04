25-year veteran to wrestle first match in 489 days at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility of a massive comeback

SummerSlam 2023 is around the corner, and WWE has done everything it can to make it an event to remember. While it already has big names, the event could become even more 'glorious' because of a massive name making his presence felt at Ford Field in Detroit.

Bobby Roode has been out of action since last year and was recently spotted in the host city of the Biggest Party of the Summer. The 47-year-old last competed at WrestleMania 38, and the fans have been waiting for some wonderful news concerning Roode for quite some time. They appear to be in for a treat during the SummerSlam 2023 PLE.

In December of last year, Roode explained on his Instagram account that his injury would keep him out for a longer period. The news crushed the fans' hopes that Roode would return to action soon following the injury.

It is rare for a wrestler to need neck fusion surgery, but since wrestling is a tough job, it is not out of the question for someone to go through the gruesome process. Steve Austin and the Rated-R Superstar, Edge, are a few names that came back to wrestling after going through the same process.

It's unknown why Roode is in Detroit at this time; this has not yet been confirmed. His injury situation has not yet received any encouraging news, but the Glorious One's supporters will be hoping to see him wrestle in some capacity at summer's biggest event.

Roode could make his presence felt at the SummerSlam Battle Royal

There will be a lot of debuts and surprises at the SummerSlam Battle Royal. If Robert Roode shocked everyone and eventually won, it would be a feel-good moment for the fans and the star alike.

A total of six competitors have so far been announced by WWE. LA Knight and Sheamus are the only stars from SmackDown. The other four spots were occupied by RAW stars Shinsuke Nakamura, Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable, and Otis.

The favorite to win the SummerSlam elimination match is certainly LA Knight, who may use this opportunity to establish himself in the WWE main-event scene. However, an iconic return from the Glorious One could halt those plans for a massive push once again.

