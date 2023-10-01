26-year-old to finally quit The Judgement Day on WWE RAW? Exploring the potential swerve

This week's episode of WWE RAW is the final one ahead of Fastlane, and it could turn out to be a stacked affair.

As of writing, it's unclear if Rhea Ripley will be part of the show, after missing the last two episodes of RAW after being attacked by Nia Jax, when she made her return to the company.

In her absence, Dominik Mysterio has lost his North American Championship, and there wasn't a single other member of Judgment Day in attendance to help him at No Mercy.

Expand Tweet

Mysterio has helped Finn Balor and Damian Priest to retain their Championship in recent weeks, but when he needed help, they were nowhere to be seen. It appears that the same could be said for Rhea Ripley, who has also had backup from Mysterio in her recent title defenses.

There has been a clear split in The Judgment Day in recent weeks, and it appears that this latest title loss for Mysterio has brought this to light. Could Mysterio make the decision to quit the group, before he's kicked out this week on WWE RAW?

Will Rhea Ripley return this week on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley would have been in Dominik Mysterio's corner without question if she was able to, but given the fact that she is injured, it wasn't possible.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio could make the choice to leave the group this week if she is on RAW, since the two stars have seemingly gone their own way in recent weeks, and the addition of JD McDonagh into the mix has caused a rift between several members.

Dominik Mysterio will definitely want some answers following his loss, and The Judgment Day should have a response.

Could the recent issues finally become too much for The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.