26-year-old star to replace Giovanni Vinci in Imperium following tension on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser's loss on the recent episode of RAW created visible tension in the Imperium. Despite involvement from Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Vinci and Kaiser were unable to beat the team of Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior won the match for himself and Riddle by pinning Giovanni Vinci. This left the Ring General frustrated, and the same could be seen when Imperium was walking back toward the locker room. In fact, both Gunther and Kaiser walked out on Vinci as this was the latter's second consecutive week getting pinned.

Hence, taking his recent performances into account, it won't be a surprise to see NXT star Tyler Bate replacing Vinci in the faction. Bate would be a perfect addition to Imperium.

The European star is one of NXT's best talents. The youngest singles champion in WWE history, Bate has a bright future ahead of him.

If the company wishes to launch the 26-year-old on the main roster, adding him to Imperium could be the perfect move.

Earlier, Gunther denied adding new members due to his bond with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

Since joining forces and coming together, Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci have formed a formidable force in Imperium. Not only do the trio look good inside the ring and on television, but they also complement each other outside the squared circle, which is good to see.

Recently, reports of WWE planning to add a new member to Imperium did the rounds. While the development left fans excited, The Ring General voiced his opinion on the same.

The Intercontinental Champion said that he liked things the way they are.

“We get that question asked quite a lot, to be honest. We always have to give the answers like, no, I think it’s perfect how it is, and I’m a big believer in, ‘Never change a running system.’ I think too much in and outs can water a group down a little bit, if that makes sense, and I think we’ll all together for a reason. Nothing’s random there."

Further, Gunther also cited that members of Imperium share a very good bond with each other in their private lives.

“We are all tightly connected in our private lives too, especially with Kaiser. Our careers went the same way since we started. So there a history of the group long time before WWE, so it’s something that was just authentically there, and yeah, as of right now, I feel like it’s good how it is." [H/T Yahoo]

While this was something Gunther said earlier, it remains to be seen how much his views have changed since Giovanni Vinci's recent performances on RAW. The coming weeks will be crucial as it will be interesting to see the future of Imperium.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes