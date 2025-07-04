Giulia shocked the WWE Universe to become the new Women's United States champion on last week's episode of SmackDown. The Beautiful Madness from Japan defeated Zelina Vega in Saudi Arabia.
Giulia was signed to the blue brand after General Manager Nick Aldis officially announced the news on the May 15 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. She had previously featured on RAW along with Roxanne Perez. However, the star has impressed the management and is being rewarded with a push immediately upon her arrival on the main roster.
Now that the 31-year-old has succeeded in claiming the Women's US Championship, Triple H and his creative team might call up Lola Vice from NXT to the SmackDown roster to challenge Giulia for the title at Evolution 2. The accomplished MMA fighter has continued to stun WWE fans with her top-notch in-ring performances since her debut on NXT, and could be a success on the main roster
Having Vice face the Women's US Champion for the title at the all-women's premium live event could open up the door for a blockbuster bout, as fans would love to see the two young, talented workhorses lock horns in a high-stakes bout.
While the above scenario might sound promising, for now, it is just speculation. Fans will have to wait to see if the management calls Lola Vice up to the SmackDown main roster.
Giulia to lose the WWE Women's United States Championship at Evolution 2?
If the above scenario happens, then there is a possibility that Giulia could lose the Women's US Title at Evolution 2 on July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
In a shocking turn of events, recently dethroned Zelina Vega could decide to take out her frustration of losing the title on Giulia. She could interfere in the 31-year-old's bout against Lola Vice, leading to the sudden and quick end of The Beautiful Madness' reign as champion.
However, the above angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the WWE fans.
