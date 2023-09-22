27-year-old star should finally dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular WWE Superstars from the current roster. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day is also a dominant champion as she captured her fifth singles title in the women's division at WrestleMania 39. However, rarely do champions hold on to their title until they retire.

Earlier this year, Mami proved that she's the most dominant woman in the industry and lasted over an hour to go on and win the Women's Royal Rumble match in San Antonio, Texas. She went to Friday Night SmackDown and challenged Charlotte Flair for the title.

There was unfinished business between the two stars, and Rhea Ripley vindicated her loss from WrestleMania 36 by defeating The Queen and winning the title at WrestleMania 39. Later, the title was discontinued, and a new Women's World Championship was given to Mami on the red brand.

Rhea Ripley is an established name who will most likely head to Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth as champion. It would be for the best if Mami elevates another superstar from her home country by dropping the title to Australia's own India Hartwell.

Why should Indi Hartwell dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?

Earlier this year, Indi Hartwell climbed the top of the ladder and the women's division (figuratively) to become the new NXT Women's Champion at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. Unfortunately, her run was cut short as champion when she was moved to the main roster.

Hartwell has been in the business for a couple of years and some of her best work has come out when she was paired with Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Austin Theory. The Way was quite over during their time on the developmental brand for a few years.

WWE is heading to Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024. Mami can enter her home country as a champion and put Indi Hartwell over in front of her friends and family. The company can launch Hartwell to the moon with this move and create a new star for its women's roster in the process.

Do you want to see India Hartwell vs. Rhea Ripley in Australia? Sound off in the comments section below.

