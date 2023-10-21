28-year-old to cost LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023? Next feud potentially teased on SmackDown

LA Knight is set for a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at this year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. On the recent edition of SmackDown, the Megastar was also involved in a heated confrontation with Paul Heyman, eventually setting up a contract signing between Reigns and Knight for next week's edition of the blue brand.

However, on the latest blue show, the company seemingly dropped a potential hint for a future feud between Knight and Logan Paul, which might be initiated from the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. For those unaware, the Maverick recently made his return on SmackDown and had a face-to-face showdown with Rey Mysterio, setting up a United States Championship match between the two at Crown Jewel 2023.

During his promo segment, the ultimate influencer mocked Rey Mysterio's previous loss in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38. Logan Paul also made remarks about Roman Reigns' part-time schedule and LA Knight's lack of a proper job at that time.

The shot at the Megastar might be a potential hint for a feud between the Maverick and Knight. The potential scenario that might unfold could involve Logan Paul costing LA Knight his match at Crown Jewel against The Tribal Chief. This action would lead to a rivalry between the two, and if Logan dethrones Rey for the United States Title, Knight might be the perfect choice to take the title away as the Maverick also has a part-time schedule in the company.

Roman Reigns sends a bold message to LA Knight after their match announcement

Despite the absence of Roman Reigns from the recent edition of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief shared his reaction to his upcoming match against the Megastar. Reigns gave his reaction through his social media account, claiming that after his match against Knight, he could finally call himself the real Megastar in the company.

Through this message, The Tribal Chief seemingly indicated how a feud against him elevates the position of the Megastar in the Stamford-based promotion. A feud between Knight and The Bloodline's leader is something that the fans have been eager to witness since the sudden rise of the 40-year-old superstar in WWE.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the WWE Universe at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event and whether LA Knight will be able to shock the world and end the historic Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign of Roman Reigns in the company.

Do you think Logan Paul could possibly feud with LA Knight in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below!

