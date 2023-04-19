28-year-old current champion could be WWE's Jon Moxley if the company changes its rules to allow blood on RAW

WWE has a complicated relationship with blood, even though more often than not it manages to make itself a huge part of their programming.

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently spoke about how there could be room to change some of the rules moving forward and the last hour of RAW could be the place where more adult-friendly content was shared.

“Look, when we’re specifically talking about the 10 to 11 hour on RAW, we’re specifically talking to NBCU and ourselves about what we do what that moving forward. We ask, what do we do if we tweak this, that 10 to 11 hour, it is basic cable, it’s not broadcast, as you know. We think that NBCU would be supportive, but we’re not on a final conclusion on that.” via TJRWrestling

Jon Moxley has become known for his propensity to bleed during his matches in AEW, which pull the fans in, and it appears that when it comes to stars who could be the Jon Moxley of WWE, there may only be one choice: current Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan.

WWE's Liv Morgan has tried to show off her hardcore nature in recent months

Since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey last year, Liv Morgan has been trying to show that she can take herself past the limit.

One half of the Women's Tag Team Champions used to wear her bruises like badges as she would compete in tables matches and use weapons whenever necessary in her bouts.

If the use of blood speaks to anyone in the Stamford-based promotion right now, then it has to be Liv Morgan, who will see this as another step in her quest to prove that she deserves the platform she has been handed.

