28-year-old could be drafted to WWE SmackDown to begin blockbuster feud with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns came out on top at the main event of WrestleMania last weekend, but WWE doesn't have an off-season, and as the top Champion of the company, he will definitely have another challenger already lined up.

The WWE Draft follows Backlash, and since Reigns isn't expected to be part of the show, his next challenger could be drafted over to SmackDown to start a feud for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Vince McMahon proved that he had faith in Omos by putting him up against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, and even though he came up short, Omos came out of the match looking strong.

Not only that, but Omos has MVP and The Hurt Business if The Bloodline needs an equalizer.

Omos could be pushed as the next big thing in WWE if presented well, and Roman Reigns could help him move on from his 'Mania loss to Lesnar.

Omos has been pushed as an unstoppable force in WWE and could be great competition for Roman Reigns

Omos has been pushed to be the next big giant in WWE and could reach the level of The Big Show if he is handled well in the upcoming Draft.

Since WrestleMania 39, Omos has continued to wreak havoc on RAW, but it could be time for him to make the move over to SmackDown with MVP so that the Nigerian Giant can challenge The Tribal Chief.

MVP and Paul Heyman could build up the match to a different level, allowing Omos to show what he is capable of if the company allows him to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as part of their trip to Saudi Arabia next month.

Do you think Omos is prepared for the biggest push of his WWE career? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

