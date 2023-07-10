28-year-old forgotten WWE Superstar to defeat Rhea Ripley for the Women's Championship? It would be fantastic storytelling!

Rhea Ripley has dominated the WWE RAW brand over the past few months and has reigned as Women's World Champion since WrestleMania. Ripley looks set to step into a feud with Raquel Rodriguez heading into SummerSlam, but The Eradicator could have a new rival on the horizon heading into Survivor Series.

Tegan Nox has been climbing through the ranks over the past few months and recently teamed with Dana Brooke in the Women's Tag Team Elimination match on RAW.

Mae Young Classic 2018 - @RheaRipley_WWE vs @TeganNoxWWE - quarter-finals
This is a rough one to watch. Tegan goes down with injury, tries to fight through it before just not being able to continue. Rhea does a great job playing the cool girl who just doesn't care.

Recent reports suggest that WWE has some big plans for Nox in the coming months, and it could be for her to finally get some revenge on Rhea Ripley. It was during a match against The Nightmare that Nox sustained a brutal leg injury back in 2018.

It's been five years since that Mae Young Classic match, where she took a suicide dive to the outside, and the move caused a dislocated knee cap and a torn MCL, LCL, ACL, and both menisci.

Tegan Nox has an already built story with Rhea Ripley

Over the past few years, Nox has pushed to make her way back to the ring and finally have a place on the main roster.

If Ripley is without an opponent following SummerSlam and is able to find a way past Raquel Rodriguez, then this storyline would allow Nox to prove what she is capable of and give her the spotlight she deserves.

Ripley is the biggest heel in WWE's Women's Division at the moment, and someone like Tegan Nox would be able to use that to put herself on the map and hopefully find a way to take away the Women's World Championship.

