28-year-old could return to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 

Roman Reigns' domination over WWE could finally be set to come to an end and there may only be one man for the job.

WWE's Backlash event in Puerto Rico was wildly successful, and a big reason why was the performance of Bad Bunny. He has shown what he is capable of in a wrestling ring and was able to defeat Damian Priest in his first singles match, which was a brutal Street Fight.

There is now talk that WWE could be planning for Bunny to make his return to be part of SummerSlam, and it's likely that he could get the nod to challenge Roman Reigns.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



#WWEBacklash Is this Bad Bunny entrance in Puerto Rico in your Top 10 EVER? 🥶 Is this Bad Bunny entrance in Puerto Rico in your Top 10 EVER? 🥶#WWEBacklash https://t.co/PpjXou824E

After all, Logan Paul was given a shot at The Tribal Chief after just a handful of matches and Bunny has already proven that he has what it takes to challenge Reigns.

There could also be an interesting storyline in place here since Bunny has the backing of the LWO, who could be on hand to neutralize The Bloodline if needed.

Bad Bunny could be a legitimate threat to Roman Reigns if he is chosen to face him at SummerSlam

Bad Bunny was able to overcome both Damian Priest and The Judgment Day at Backlash, and by the time SummerSlam rolls around, he will be healed up enough to take on Roman Reigns as well.

At present, Reigns doesn't have any challengers on SmackDown because the company is focused on the World Heavyweight Championship tournament despite The Tribal Chief making his return on SmackDown.

Bunny could finally be the man to dethrone Reigns, or at least finally pin him after more than three years of domination in WWE. The stranglehold that The Head of the Table has had over the company could finally be coming to an end and Bad Bunny could be the key to a new era in WWE.

Do you think Bad Bunny is the right challenger for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Poll : 0 votes