28-year-old WWE star to return after 330 days and replace Sonya Deville as Tag Team Champion? Analyzing what Chelsea Green can do

Sonya Deville's absence may not pose as big a problem as originally expected for her partner, Chelsea Green. The Canadian superstar might have just found a way to keep her title despite her partner being gone.

It was recently announced that Deville was suffering from a torn ACL injury, which will keep her out of action for a prolonged period of time. While the WWE hasn't yet announced how they will proceed with the championships, Chelsea Green could pull a trick from Chris Jericho's book to keep her title.

In 2009, Chris Jericho and Edge won the unified tag team championships. Unfortunately, Edge was sidelined due to an injury. However, instead of vacating the titles, Y2J teamed up with Big Show in order to keep his championship.

In the absence of Sonya Deville, Chelsea Green could decide to team up with a returning Aliyah. The Canadian superstar was on the rise last year but unfortunately got injured.

Aliyah was cleared a while ago, but we have not yet seen her. It has been reported that the company doesn't have any plans for her creatively yet and hence has delayed her return.

Aliyah could be the perfect replacement for Deville. Both Green and Aliyah are Canadians; both are young and hungry, looking to make their name in the WWE. This could be the perfect launchpad for them.

It took eight years for Sonya Deville to win her first championship in WWE

Sonya Deville joined the WWE in 2015 as a part of the reality show Tough Enough. Since then, she has been a part of multiple factions and mid-card feuds and has also been an authority figure. Unfortunately, the former WWE official never caught her big break until 2023.

A few weeks ago, Deville had her big moment when she won the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Chelsea Green. She later took to social media to share a photo backstage with Triple H after her win. An emotional moment for her that took eight years to come to life.

As of now, there is no clear announcement regarding the direction of the Women's Tag Team Championships. The most predictable route looks like a tag team championship tournament for the vacant titles. Chelsea Green's future from here will certainly be the most interesting to keep an eye on.

