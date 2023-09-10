28-year-old WWE Superstar should be the final member of Bobby Lashley's stable to go up against The Judgment Day

Bobby Lashley and Street Profits made a defining statement on WWE SmackDown when they confronted The Judgment Day after their match against The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch. Later, Balor and Priest appeared after the main event and attacked AJ Styles to close the show.

Earlier this year, The Street Profits were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual WWE Draft. They were later approached by Bobby Lashley and the trio formed a brand new alliance on the brand. Lately, they have been getting featured more on weekly television after their initial introduction as a trio.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day appeared on WWE SmackDown after they won the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback 2023. Last night, Profits and Lashley came out and confronted the Tag Team Champions and Dom Dom.

It's evident that JD McDonagh is likely going to be inducted into the heinous stable after Finn Balor previously vouched for him. Bobby Lashley needs to recruit former North American Champion Wes Lee as the final member of the stable and go up against The Judgment Day at Survivor Series in a WarGames match.

Why should Wes Lee join Bobby Lashley on WWE SmackDown against The Judgment Day?

Wes Lee is the perfect candidate, not only to join Bobby Lashley's stable, but to face The Judgment Day on the main roster. Earlier this year, Lee was screwed out of his own title match against Dominik Mysterio when the heinous stable helped Dom Dom win the North American Championship.

Lee knows how the stable operates and has first-hand experience of facing the heinous stable on the developmental brand. Moreover, Wes Lee has been a singles and tag team champion in the company and it would be for the best if he gets introduced on the main roster under Lashley and the Profits' wings.

Bobby Lashley's new stable along with Wes Lee can go up against The Judgment Day after they add JD McDonagh to the group. The perfect event to settle the animosity between the two stables will be at WWE Survivor Series when WarGames will return.

Last year, The Bloodline faced The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, Damage CTRL teamed up with Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross to face Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim. It will be interesting to see if Lee and McDonagh are added to their potential stables.

