28-year-old WWE Superstar could make in-ring debut at SummerSlam to exact revenge on Logan Paul

Logan Paul enjoys running his mouth during his promos on TV, but he may have gone a little bit too far this week on WWE RAW.

Paul will take on Ricochet this weekend at SummerSlam, knowing that his fiancee Samantha Irvin will be sitting at ringside. The 28-year-old star was dragged into their war of words this week when Paul made it clear that he knew she was Ricochet's "girl" and liked the idea of her being forced to announce his name as the winner.

It could be problematic for Irwin if Paul does win. She might refuse to announce his name and instead helps her partner by getting involved in the action.

Irvin noted in a recent Q&A that she did basic wrestling training, which means that she could step into the ring if required to help Ricochet. The ring announcer has made the choice to stay away from the physical aspect of the job.

Will Braun Strowman be on-hand to help Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam?

Braun Strowman has been out of action since May, as he suffered a neck injury and has since been forced to undergo surgery. It's unclear how long he will be out of action for, but the hope is that he can return soon to re-align with Ricochet.

Ricochet recently talked about teaming up with Strowman against The Paul Brothers, which could be a solid plan for WWE post-SummerSlam if Strowman is able to return to the company in time.

Logan Paul doesn't have a lot of friends in WWE, so it's unlikely that he will have some backup at SummerSlam. On the other hand, Strowman may not be needed, but it would be wise for Ricochet to bring someone with him for support.

