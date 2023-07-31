29 year old star to join WWE's main roster? 4 things he could do at SummerSlam 

Ilja Dragunov had a big night at WWE NXT The Great American Bash. The Russian superstar challenged Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. Their bout lasted for almost 25 minutes.

While both stars had momentum heading into the match, many believed that Ilja would pick up the win and lead the white & gold brand into a new era. Unfortunately, The Mad Dragon failed to defeat Hayes, although some question the means in which he lost. An errant attack on Trick Williams sealed his fate.

Regardless, he did indeed lost the match, which has many wondering what is in store for him moving forward. Many believe that Ilja could be main roster bound sooner rather than later. In fact, many fans are suggesting that Dragunov could debut soon at SummerSlam on Saturday.

This article will look at a handful of ways the former United Kingdom Champion could debut on the main roster at SummerSlam in Detroit. Could he target a former rival? Could Ilja shockingly attack a beloved star?

Below are four things Ilja Dragunov could do at WWE SummerSlam.

#4. A video package or promo could be how he's introduced to WWE's main roster

There are numerous ways to debut a superstar to WWE fans. It can be through an impromptu match, such as an open challenge of some kind, for example. While there are many different ways to do it, sometimes the most simple and classic approach is best.

In this case, the standard way to introduce a talent on RAW and SmackDown is through vignettes and promos. These videos serve as an introduction of the superstar, likely revealing their motivations while showcasing their personality.

Ilja Dragunov could cut a promo backstage at SummerSlam or have a video package aired highlighting the Russian star. The end tag could say "coming soon", letting fans know that The Mad Dragon is on the way.

#3. He could be part of the SummerSlam Battle Royal

A big-time bout was announced for WWE SummerSlam on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Adam Pearce revealed that there will be a SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim in Detroit.

Only two names have been confirmed for the bout so far. Former WWE Champion Sheamus and the popular LA Knight are the first stars set to participate in the match. Other names could be announced in the coming days.

Ilja Dragunov could enter the bout as a surprise entry. The former United Kingdom Champion fighting numerous top stars from both RAW and SmackDown could be a thrilling introduction. The debut could be even better if he were to win the bout.

#2. Ilja Dragunov could confront Gunther

Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion

Ilja Dragunov has been with WWE for a few years now. He first joined the titanic wrestling promotion through the NXT UK brand. While there, he captured the United Kingdom Championship in one of the best feuds the show ever had.

What some fans may not realize is that Dragunov won the belt by dethroning the longest-reigning champion in the brand's history. That man is the reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ring General is set to fight Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam. Supposing he manages to defeat The Scottish Cyborg, Ilja could shockingly debut immediately after. He could stand eye-to-eye with Gunther, letting him know that he intends to defeat the unbeatable champion for a second time.

#1. He could shockingly attack Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes

Another person set to have a big night at WWE SummerSlam is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare will go one-on-one with Brock Lesnar. The bout is one of a few main events for the evening.

Rhodes has been feuding with The Beast since the night after WrestleMania 39. Cody intended to keep his focus on Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championsip, but his rivalry with Brock has taken over. Cody hopes to end that issue in Detroit.

While it may be the end of the Rhodes-Lesnar story, a new angle could begin. Ilja could shockingly debut on WWE's main roster at SummerSlam by attacking The American Nightmare after his match with Brock. This could then lead to a multi-month storyline between the two dramatic and intense stars, thus keeping Cody busy and away from a world title for the time being.