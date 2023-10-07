Fastlane could be one of the most memorable WWE events of the year with many rumors heading into the show involving the likes of Jade Cargill, Carlito, Randy Orton, and many others being a part of the event.

Last night on SmackDown, it was made clear that Joaquin Wilde would not be part of the six-man tag team match between the LWO and Bobby Lashley's stable, which means that Rey Mysterio is in need of a new partner.

The wrestling world believes that Carlito will be the man to join forces with the LWO once again since he was made a member at Backlash and has since reportedly re-signed with WWE.

Carlito would be the most obvious teammate, but it seems that it could also be Bad Bunny. Considering the star's massive following, and the fact that he was made an honorary member of the group at Backlash as well, it is feasible.

Bunny was in Miami yesterday and doesn't have a show until the 29th of October which means that he could be free to be part of this storyline with the LWO in the coming weeks, which could include a trip to Saudi Arabia.

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will need some help at WWE Fastlane

Bobby Lashley proved what he was capable of last night on SmackDown, which shows that Mysterio and Escobar will need some backup tonight. The two men will go up against The Street Profits, who are now working as heels, and Bobby Lashley who is fresh off a lengthy hiatus from in-ring competition.

It's going to be a tough night for the LWO, but there is a chance that Bad Bunny or Carlito, whoever is chosen as his partner, could be the difference-maker for the team.

