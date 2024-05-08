29-year-old star must face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in the main event of King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Cody Rhodes vanquished the threat that was AJ Styles at Backlash France. This victory marked his first successful title defense in what will hopefully be a long reign as Undisputed WWE Champion. But, what is next for The American Nightmare?

After finding great success in Lyon, France, WWE now sets its sights on Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the location for King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Although the match card hasn't been finalized, being the Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes is expected to be on it. However, with The Phenomenal One in the rearview mirror, he will need a new challenger. Fortunately, Rhodes may not have to look far, as the current United States Champion Logan Paul could be a worthy foe.

There are a plethora of reasons as to why The Maverick would be the perfect opponent for The American Nightmare, and here are just a few.

Cody Rhodes has no other viable options when it comes to challengers

As things stand, the SmackDown roster is still finding itself. After the WWE Draft 2024, the locker room, in all honesty, has little to offer in terms of title contenders. AJ Styles was one challenger, but he has already been defeated. The likes of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton are also busy dealing with other potential threats in Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline.

So, with no one left, Logan Paul may have to be the one to step up and challenge The American Nightmare.

Facing Logan Paul could even make for an interesting storyline, especially given their PRIME connection.

Logan Paul has expressed interest in becoming a double-champion

Logan Paul has a very good reason for wanting to challenge Cody Rhodes. The social media megastar currently holds the United States Championship but could be eager to get his hands on one more title. So, why not make another attempt at the Undisputed WWE Championship?

He has tried to win the title before by challenging Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Furthermore, he previously expressed interest in becoming a double champion, when he entered the Elimination Chamber for a chance to become the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

If that is not enough of a reason, WWE has yet to present Paul with a worthy challenger for his title. The name of LA Knight has been thrown around in rumors, but so far nothing has materialized. With that in mind, Logan challenging Cody for the title at King and Queen of the Ring 2024 is not that hard to imagine.

A match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will add star power to the PLE

The King and Queen of the Ring PLE will be one of WWE's biggest shows of the year. As things stand, a couple of matches for the card have already been decided. The finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament aside, Sami Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed. Additionally, Becky Lynch will face Liv Morgan with the Women's World Championship on the line.

However, while there is still time, WWE must act and add more star power to the card. With that in mind, a match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul is something that should be considered.

A match of such magnitude will surely get the WWE Universe buzzing. But, at this point, this is all just speculation. There is no telling what is in store for either Paul or Rhodes in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. All we can do is just wait and watch.

