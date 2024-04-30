29-year-old superstar drafted to RAW must replace Otis in the Alpha Academy 

Before WrestleMania 40, Chad Gable and the Alpha Academy were massive fan favorites. However, Gable's failure to secure the Intercontinental Championship on multiple occasions leading up to WrestleMania and post-it caused frustration, which led to him turning heel.

Now that Gable is a heel, Alpha Academy's full focus has shifted to their leader becoming the Intercontinental Champion. While Otis and the others seem to be on board with Gable, RAW Superstar Odyssey Jones must replace Otis in the Gable-led faction.

In this article, we will explore why the recently drafted superstar should take Otis' place:

Chad Gable would want new members in the Alpha Academy

After Chad Gable attacked Sami Zayn and turned heel in Montreal, Canada, the very next week he delivered a promo in which he called his stablemate ''losers.'' While Otis and the others have still decided to stay with Gable, there is a chance the latter might want new members to join Alpha Academy.

This is where Odyssey Jones can come into play. Until now, Jones has always been the nice guy. However, it hasn't got him any further than dark matches on RAW and SmackDown. Hence, Jones could attack Otis in the coming weeks and prove to Gable that he is someone The Olympian would want.

Otis is a likable guy and might not do well with Chad Gable's current version

Even if Otis has not managed to win a lot of titles in WWE, the one thing he has received is the love and affection of the WWE Universe. Regardless of how bad Otis tries to be on screen, he will end up being liked by fans. This is an element that won't go well with Chad Gable's current version.

Therefore, if Odyssey Jones attacks Otis, he will bring out the babyface in the latter. This will also help the 32-year-old as he will be able to launch a singles career. Given how well Otis moves in the ring, it will be interesting to see him build his career in singles competition.

Otis can form a new faction

Apart from a singles career, Otis can also form a faction if Odyssey Jones replaces him in Alpha Academy. If Otis does end up getting replaced, then the chances of Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa leaving with him are very high. The former Money in the Bank briefcase holder could end up making a faction with these two superstars.

He could also add another superstar and make a four-person babyface faction. This potential team led by Otis could then be involved in a feud with Alpha Academy, which would lead to a great faction warfare storyline.