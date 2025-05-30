29-year-old WWE star to make huge SmackDown debut and help Naomi qualify for MITB 2025? Analyzing the chances

WWE Superstar Naomi will face Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifier on this week’s episode of SmackDown. While all three women have an equal chance of winning, there is a chance that The Glow could receive the help of Jordynne Grace and punch her ticket to the event.

Naomi and Jade Cargill have been locked in a feud since the 2025 Elimination Chamber. The Glow had ambushed the former AEW star in November 2024 and turned heel after getting exposed. Nia Jax was added to the equation after her return in April 2025 following a short break, with all three women aiming to win the WWE Women’s Championship.

However, now that only one of them can make it to the Money in the Bank ladder match, the stakes of their Triple Threat have increased. While Jax and Cargill likely won’t have any outside help, The Glow can receive help from Jordynne Grace. The 29-year-old is rumored to be bound for SmackDown.

Interestingly, Grace had great ties with Naomi at her former wrestling promotion, TNA. Moreover, the duo even teamed up at the 2023 Final Resolution to defeat Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw. Now, the duo could revive their bond on the blue-branded show.

The Juggernaut can easily take down powerhouse superstars like Nia Jax and Jade Cargill and make the most of the no disqualification rules in the Triple Threat setup. Thus, The Glow could qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and even win the briefcase with Grace’s help. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Naomi could soon take a break from WWE

Naomi has a pro wrestling career spanning over 16 years. Now, she has noted that she wishes to take a long break and start a family. Speaking at The Nikki & Brie Show in April 2025, The Glow said that she and her real-life husband, Jimmy Uso, have been planning to have kids for some time.

"I have to step away and. you know, take care of my health, take care of myself. And if we're going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon. So with that on my mind too, and on my plate, I think that makes you know, my time left here even more special and valuable to me and that's why I'm like, just so passionate about what I'm doing, because I really think this might be it." [H/T The Times of India]

She also noted that she would be making the decision soon since she just has one ovary and has to focus on her health to prepare for childbirth. Thus, the end of Naomi’s heel turn would likely write her off active programming on WWE SmackDown. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Glow.

