29-year-old WWE Superstar to finally dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 40? It has happened before!

Gunther remains unpinned on WWE's main roster after almost a year of being on RAW and SmackDown alongside Imperium. Chad Gable was the first star to defeat The Ring General in a one-on-one competition, but it was via countout.

The Austrian star has several enemies on the main roster, but one man who has already made it clear that he wants to face Gunther at WrestleMania is current NXT star Ilja Dragunov.

Expand Tweet

Back in 2021, Dragunov won the NXT UK Championship by defeating Gunther, who was known as WALTER during his NXT days. Ilja has been seen as the thorn in The Ring General's side for many years and could be promoted to face him once again.

Will Ilja Dragunov be able to repeat history on WWE's main roster?

WALTER vs. Dragunov is one of the greatest matches of all time. Both men were forced to take it to another level, and in the end, Ilja left with the win and the championship, but the bout left its mark on him.

This is easily a WrestleMania-worthy match, and the 29-year-old star has shown in NXT in recent weeks that he is a wrestler who can take Gunther to another level as part of the biggest show of the year.

WWE is clearly keeping Dragunov in NXT until a plan can be made for him. Still, a promotion at the Royal Rumble before the remaining part of RAW could be a decent idea for the former champion that would allow him to push for a match against Gunther.

Dragunov is one of only three men in WWE to have a win over Gunther, which makes him one of the best wrestlers to face him for the title at WrestleMania.

Do you think Gunther will lose his Championship at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...