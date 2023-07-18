29-year-old WWE Superstar could reunite with Rhea Ripley after 15 months to help The Nightmare pick up a win at SummerSlam 2023

Rhea Ripley cost Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan their Women's Tag Team Championship last night on WWE RAW when The Nightmare attacked both women backstage.

The damage was done to Rodriguez, but she chose to continue with the match despite her knee being injured. The show's main event then saw Liv Morgan head to the ring to take her frustrations out on Ripley, costing The Judgment Day the match.

While Morgan is angry at Ripley now, the storm may settle ahead of SummerSlam 2023, and it may become apparent that The Eradicator isn't the real enemy. Rodriguez could have bit her tongue and postponed the championship match until next week. Instead, she left Morgan in the bout alone to get pinned and lose the title once again.

A few months ago, Rodriguez quickly replaced Liv Morgan with Shotzi after the 29-year-old's injury. In contrast, Morgan rushed her return from injury to help Big Mami Cool reclaim the title the duo never lost.

Rodriguez is seen as the team's powerhouse, but she has recently been the weak link of the tandem, and it's only a matter of time before Morgan realizes it.

Liv Morgan was once part of a team with Rhea Ripley in WWE

Rhea Ripley hasn't always been the feared member of The Judgment Day. There was a time when she was part of a team with Liv Morgan before she became tired of losing and turned on her in April 2022.

It has been 15 months since the two women were teammates, but if Rodriguez is given a women's championship match at SummerSlam next month, it could lead to Morgan turning on her friend. The former Riott Squad member might reunite with Rhea Ripley so the two women can dominate the company together.

