4 Superstars who could take the WWE Championship from AJ Styles

Styles is one of the top WWE Superstars today

AJ Styles has been a dominant WWE Champion. Recently passing John 'Bradshaw' Layfield's record as the longest reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown history, the former TNA star has cemented himself as one of the greats in WWE.

However, all good things have to come to an end. And logic dictates that Styles' phenomenal title reign as the WWE Champion could conclude at any time.

"Why?" you may ask...Well, the fact that the blue brand's main event picture has been set ablaze by Samoa Joe, could likely be the biggest reason why. Former TNA (now--Impact Wrestling) star Joe seems to have made a huge impact on the SmackDown Live brand (pun intended).

Joe's feuds with Styles in TNA were stuff of legend, and the duo engaged in a rather memorable battle at this past Sunday night's WWE SummerSlam PPV.

Over the course of his WWE Championshp reigns, Styles has fought off the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, John Cena, Dolph Ziggler and more. Nevertheless, someone has to take the title from the Phenomenal one, and it may very well be one of these three men--

#4 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is one of the most dangerous threats to Styles' title reign

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles have history to say they least, with the pair battling for years in TNA. Since joining the WWE, their paths have only crossed recently, with Joe winning their title match at SummerSlam, but by DQ, failing to capture the title.

You've got to think a rematch will be taking place, sooner rather than later. There have already been reports that the two will face off at the WWE's upcoming Hell In A Cell Pay per view, presumably in the demonic structure.

A title change between the two would make for excellent viewing, as their SummerSlam match has proven. Joe as the arrogant but deadly champion, taking on the resilient former champion could easily last until the end of the year, if not to WrestleMania 35.

What better way for Samoa Joe to cement himself as a prize fighter, than by destroying his long-term nemesis, and taking his coveted championship.

Now, bear in mind that not only is Joe the bigger man here--by a significant margin--but also deceptively swift for a man his size. The WWE Universe wouldn't really be shocked, so to speak, if they were to witness Joe absolutely annihilate Styles at next month's Hell In A Cell PPV.

Another key factor which would most definitely serve to add a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing feud between Joe and Styles is that the title should change hands, from Styles to Joe, at the aforementioned pay-per-view.

It makes all the sense in the world to have these two icons of this era, face off for the biggest prize in all of sports-entertainment--within the confines of the Hell In A Cell cage.

