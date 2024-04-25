3 out of the 7 released WWE Superstars who should return in the 2024 Draft - Former North American Champion & more 

WWE's ongoing boom period hasn't equally benefitted all wrestlers, as evident from the recent releases. However, with the 2024 Draft on the horizon, fans could expect a few comebacks.

Over the last week, WWE has let go of at least seven superstars across the main roster and NXT. While none of the released talent were part of a significant storyline before their release, what's truly unfortunate is the fact that a handful of them weren't even given a fair shot at succeeding.

So, with the 2024 edition of WWE Draft all set to kick off on SmackDown, fans could see a few of the recently fired superstars receiving a second chance at thriving under the brightest lights in the professional wrestling realm.

But who among the seven future free agents could the sports entertainment titan be tempted to bring back merely days after dismissing them? Here are three likely choices.

#3 Former WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes

A sonic boom of bafflement shook up the WWE Universe once news got out that Cameron Grimes was no longer with the company. The former NXT North American Champion confirmed the news of his release on social media via an emotional video message.

Perhaps the most puzzling aspect of Grimes' termination was the fact that he had all the traits to become a solid midcard mainstay in the Stamford-based promotion. His wealthy gimmick in 2021 gave wrestling enthusiasts a peek at his untapped charisma.

Furthermore, his high-voltage, trash-talking feud with LA Knight later that year was an NXT highlight. So, there's no doubt that Grimes would go on an absolute tear in the indy scene once his non-compete is over.

However, it wouldn't be fair to count him out just yet. After all, he didn't even get a fraction of the opportunities that he got in NXT, on the main roster. Thus, WWE might do a bit of reconsideration, give the 30-year-old star the ball again, and see how well he runs with it.

#2 Xyon Quinn

Gone are the days when professional wrestlers were compelled to look like perfectly sculpted statues to become major players. Nowadays, it's the superstar's ability to connect with the crowd and put on a show worth remembering that counts.

Yet, the impact of a 'marketable look' is still quite strong. That's why part of the WWE Universe assumed that Xyon Quinn would be a force to reckon with in the years to come. Moreover, his hilarious rendition of Shawn Michaels' ever-iconic theme song during an episode of NXT 2.0 proved that he was aiming to be more than just a solid in-ring guy.

Surprisingly, though, Quinn's standout look, rugby experience, and Samoan roots didn't elevate his stock. Following Solo Sikoa's emergence and instant push, The Samoan Ghost lost the creative's focus, resulting in him turning into an enhancement talent before being let go.

But the fact that he lost his push before he attained a noticeable presence could bode well for his future. WWE talent scouts might sniff the potential in Quinn and help him get rehired as soon as the upcoming Draft.

#1 Veer

Cody Rhodes' triumphant win at WrestleMania XL is proof that the fans will never get tired of investing in genuine stories.

Interestingly, almost every superstar who sets foot inside a wrestling ring has a rich story that keeps them going. Veer Mahaan has a prominent spot on such a stacked list. His baseball proficiency resulted in him being the subject of the film, Million Dollar Arm, which grossed over $40 million at the box office.

So, one would assume that having such a likable and passionate talent on their roster would urge WWE to showcase him to the best of their abilities. Disappointingly, that wasn't the case, and Veer was confined to playing a typical foreign heel character.

Still, all hope isn't lost. There's still money to be made using Veer's inspiring real-life story. All WWE has to do is get him back and set him off on an arc that would give young Indian fans another reason to believe in their dreams.