3 Wrestlers who could have faced AJ Styles at Crown Jewel instead of Samoa Joe

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 374 // 31 Oct 2018, 23:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

30 minutes of enjoyment

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, we got to see a significant change in WWE's World Cup tournament.

At Raw, acting General Manager Baron Corbin removed Cena from the show, and the next night on SmackDown, Samoa Joe replaced Bryan for the WWE Championship match.

Well, we can't argue on this matter as the decision was taken by wrestlers themselves.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Now, Samoa Joe and Styles are going to clash once again at the WWE Crown Jewel for the WWE Championship. We already got to see plenty of matches between these two Superstars, and it could have been better if the WWE had decided to replace Bryan with someone else. There are many Superstars on the roster that would love to work with AJ Styles.

Here are my three alternative picks for the WWE Championship match at Crown Jewel instead of Samoa Joe.

#3 Randy Orton

Randy Orton is the best heel

The Viper, Randy Orton has now become one of the most tricky heels of all time. Nobody can predict what is going on in his mind.

His actions are fraught with danger, and we all know how things went one step further at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view where Orton destroyed Jeff Hardy.

If he is the best heel on SmackDown right now, then Styles would be the best babyface on the brand. Nobody can argue that both are one of the best wrestlers in the WWE, and if we put them in a match together, then things would become much more interesting to see.

How this match could have been booked: This was a go-home episode of Crown Jewel for the blue brand, and since the changes were made in the last moment, we can't expect a great story to be written.

Orton could just have attacked Styles before his confrontation with Bryan. Styles would then refuse to face Daniel Bryan at the Crown Jewel and would ask to add Orton instead. Both Styles and Bryan could have been agreed to fight before the event at the SmackDown Live. This way Orton could have easily provided a match against Styles.

1 / 3 NEXT