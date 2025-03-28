3 Arsenal players who can appear on WWE SmackDown tonight

WWE SmackDown heads to the O2 Arena in London tonight. The excitement is palpable as the WWE Universe in the United Kingdom is looking forward to another episode of the blue brand. Who knows? There may even be some celebrities in attendance.

When talking about celebrities, one only has to look at what happened when SmackDown touched down in Barcelona. FC Barcelona players Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal were present. With that in mind, the blue brand could play host to some Arsenal players this time around.

Arsenal and WWE have partnered before. Bayley and former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, once visited the club's training facility. So, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see a few players at ringside.

Taking this into consideration, here are three Arsenal players who could appear on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#3. Bukayo Saka could make his presence felt in the O2 Arena

Perhaps the biggest name on this list, Bukayo Saka, could be present at the O2 Arena tonight. The prolific young winger is currently out with an injury and isn't expected to return to action anytime soon.

As such, the Arsenal prodigy could take some time off from rest and rehabilitation and enjoy himself at ringside on WWE SmackDown. The North London faithful would certainly love to see him there.

#2. Declan Rice is a London native and could be on SmackDown

Next on the list is Declan Rice. The incredible defensive midfielder has spent his entire footballing career in London. He started at Chelsea's academy before moving to West Ham United, and from there, he moved to Arsenal.

He is a London lad through and through, and his presence on WWE SmackDown could elicit mixed reactions. Just his former affiliation with West Ham, Triple H's favorite club, could be enough to guarantee his appearance.

#1. Myles Lewis-Skelly is the name on everyone's lips right now

Last but not least is Myles Lewis-Skelly. The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene for both Arsenal and the England National Team this season. During the most recent international break, he not only started both of England's games but also managed to bag his first goal as a senior national team player.

He is certainly the pride of Arsenal right now, and England as well. Should he be on the blue brand tonight, he would definitely receive rousing applause and some cheers from the fans in attendance.

