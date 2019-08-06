3 Astounding moments from the RAW before WWE SummerSlam 2019

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 798 // 06 Aug 2019, 23:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RAW had some major surprises this week

SummerSlam is set to take place this Sunday and this week we witnessed the last episode of RAW before the PPV. As a result, we were looking forward to seeing some major surprises this week. WWE didn't let fans down as RAW was a stupendous episode with some awesome segments.

A few good matches took place on RAW but the match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade stood out from the rest. The two men delivered a great match and it will be interesting to see if they square off at SummerSlam. The Viking Raiders defeated two local wrestlers, Ricochet teamed up with Xavier Woods & Big E to take on The OC. The team of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch tussled with Trish Status and Natalya in a tag team match.

Apart from these bouts, some notable segments took place on the red brand this week. Let's take a look at the three astounding moments on RAW this week.

#3 The Fiend attacks Kurt Angle

Bray Wyatt, who has a match at SummerSlam, skipped RAW last week. The Fiend is set to face Finn Balor and he showed up on SmackDown Live last week. Although Balor was not present on RAW, The Fiend showed up and surprised everyone in the arena.

The WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who retired this year, was present on RAW this week. The former Olympic Gold Medalist became the special guest referee for the match between Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander. Since McIntyre and Cedric Alexander started to have a brawl before their match, the match didn't take place but the Fiend attacked the legendary Superstar.

It was certainly a surprising sight as The Fiend took out another legendary Superstar, following the attack on Mick Foley at RAW Reunion. Moreover, The Fiend used the Mandible Claw to attack Angle so this could a new finishing maneuver for the new Bray Wyatt.

1 / 3 NEXT