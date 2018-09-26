3 best matches for Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35

Lesnar broke Undertaker's Wrestlemania streak

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic characters in the history of professional wrestling. He has been wrestling in WWE for 28 years and he has built a gigantic legacy. Though the age is a prime factor for the Phenom, he wrestles occasionally now.

The Wrestlemania is the biggest pay-per-view of the WWE and Undertaker has been a major part of the Wrestlemania for years. He had an incredible Wrestlemania streak until Brock Lesnar broke it in Wrestlemania 30. As a matter of fact, he won 21 Wrestlemania matches till the streak was broken.

But he is still an integral part of the Wrestlemania and he is expected to have a match in the Wrestlemania 35. Meanwhile, the Phenom had a match in Wrestlemania this year against John Cena and Undertaker won the match in just three minutes. He is set to face Triple H at the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia. There are several superstars who can face Undertaker at the Wrestlemania 35 next year.

Here we discuss 3 best possible matches for the Undertaker at the Wrestlemania 35:

#3 Undertaker vs Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is a force to reckon in the WWE today and he can be a formidable opponent for the Phenom. In the last couple of years, WWE pushed Strowman to be a top guy and he is popular for his gigantic appearance. Though he is yet to win a major single's title, he has bright chance to win one before the Wrestlemania 35.

A feud with Undertaker will certainly lift the stature of Braun Strowman and his character will have an immense benefit from the feud. Presently, Strowman is feuding with Roman Reigns and the Shield. Reigns will defend his Universal title match against Strowman and Lesnar at the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Strowman is a heel now and he is likely to stay heel during the Wrestlemania next year. He can attack Undertaker and he can set up a match for Wrestlemania. Strowman and Undertaker both are intimidating characters and their match could be awe-inspiring.

