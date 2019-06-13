3 Best moments from SmackDown Live this week (11 June 2019)

Kofi Kingston in action on SmackDown Live

The anticipation was high after a great show at Super ShowDown. The red brand delivered a good episode, while SmackDown Live wasn't far away this week. Though some big names were missing, we witnessed a great show.

The New Day fought the team of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler. Kofi Kingston pinned Zayn to win the match for New Day. Sonya Deville collided with Carmella and she won the bout.

Nikki Cross was beaten by Bayley while Heavy Machinery squashed two local competitors. Things got heated during Miz TV when Shane McMahon humiliated the A-Lister.

SmackDown Live had some decent matches and impressive segments this week. Here we discuss three of the best moments from the latest edition of the blue brand.

#3 Bayley's victory

Bayley is set to face Alexa Bliss at WWE Stomping Grounds. The Goddess became the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship last week when she defeated Charlotte Flair and Carmella. It will be interesting to see if Bliss becomes a three-time SmackDown Women's Champion in two weeks time. Bayley suffered a surprising defeat on RAW this week.

The Hugger teamed up with Becky Lynch to take on the team of Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans. The Sassy Southern Belle pinned Bayley after connecting the Women's Right. Bayley attained a notable momentum after Money in the Bank but the defeat could have derailed that momentum. However, she made a strong comeback on SmackDown Live this week.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion locked horns with Nikki Cross this week and the former pinned the latter. It was certainly a big boost for Bayley after getting pinned on the red brand. Since Nikki Cross is aligned with Alexa Bliss, the Hugger managed to send a strong message to her Stomping Grounds rival this week.

