3 best moments of the Raw after Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell was an impressive pay-per-view and it certainly reached the expectation of the WWE Universe. Hell in a Cell had eight matches from both brands and we witnessed one major title change. As a matter of fact, there was no title change from the Raw brand.

The Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss, defending her title successfully. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler defeated The Shield members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to retain the Raw tag team titles at Hell in a Cell. Additionally, Lesnar got involved in the Universal title match, and the match ended in a no contest.

Thus the Raw after Hell in a Cell was bound to be thrilling. Here we discuss 3 best moments from the Raw after Hell in a Cell.

#3 Bella Twins teamed up with Ronda Rousey

Alexa Bliss lost to Ronda Rousey last night in a rematch, and Bliss is not going to get another opportunity. Therefore, Ronda Rousey showed up on Raw and offered an open challenge for the Raw women's title. Surprisingly, Natalya's music hit, she is Ronda's best friend. But Riott Squad appeared and they were dragging Natalya after a backstage attack.

Afterwards, Ruby Riott answered the open challenge from Ronda Rousey and all the Riott squad members attacked the Raw women's champion inside the ring. Though Ronda fought back and she was able to take them down initially, the three on one attack was too strong for Ronda Rousey.

Eventually, the Bella twins showed up and they started to beat the Riott squad. Ronda Rousey and the Bella twins stood tall after the brawl. Meanwhile, it was announced that Ronda Rousey will team up with the Bella twins at the Super Show-Down in Australia next month. They will face the Riott squad on the pay-per-view.

