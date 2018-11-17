3 best opponents for Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 35

Charlotte Flair is a leading female superstar of the WWE and she is one of the best wrestlers of the women's division. Wrestlemania 35 is just five months away and Charlotte is going to be part of the mega event. She ended Asuka's monumental undefeated streak in last Wrestlemania and she might get another gigantic match in next Wrestlemania.

Charlotte Flair is the daughter of WWE legend Ric Flair and she has undoubtedly lived up to the name. She is one of the best in-ring performers of the women's division and she has provided several top-notch matches in her career. She is swift in the squared circle and she has numerous moves in the ring. Additionally, her mic skill is awe-inspiring which makes her one of the best in the business.

Charlotte has attained plenty of success in her WWE career. She has won a total of seven titles in the main roster. She won the Divas title once, Raw women's title four times and the SmackDown women's title twice. As a matter of fact, she also won the NXT women's title in NXT. The Queen has had several memorable feuds with top-notch superstars of the company. She was ranked number one female wrestler by the 'Pro Wrestling Illustrated'.

Many female superstars are worthy to face Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 35 next year. Here we discuss three best opponents for Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania.

#3 Asuka

Asuka had an undefeated streak in WWE but Charlotte broke it at Wrestlemania 34. The historical undefeated streak lasted 914 days and it is the longest undefeated streak in the modern era. Therefore, a rematch could happen in next Wrestlemania and Asuka might look for the revenge.

Asuka is a veteran in the ring and she has a lot of experience as a pro wrestler. She was a huge name in Japan and she signed for WWE in 2015. The Empress of Tomorrow accomplished a lot in the WWE. She won the NXT women's title but she never lost the title. Furthermore, She won the first ever women's Royal Rumble this year.

However, losing the streak to Charlotte Flair definitely hurt the momentum of Asuka's push in the WWE. She lost the streak after winning 267 matches which is undeniably an admirable feat. A rematch will be enthralling for the WWE Universe and Asuka might get the vengeance of her loss.

